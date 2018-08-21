Dear Jeanne
Parliament Guard Shooting Puzzles CID Detectives

In short
The detective says based on the nature of the wound, CID is considering two possibilities on where the bullet came from. The possibilities are either shooting by a colleague from close range or by a sniper from Parliamentary Avenue.

 

