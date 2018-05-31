Alex Otto
19:52

Parliament Halts Activities On Apaa land

31 May 2018, 19:52 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates
Remains of a burnt house in Apaa village Courtesy

In short
Parliament has halted all activities on Apaa village untill president Museveni visits the area to resolve bitter land wrangles between Amuru and Adjumani districts.

 

