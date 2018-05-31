Parliament Halts Activities On Apaa land

In short
Parliament has halted all activities on Apaa village untill president Museveni visits the area to resolve bitter land wrangles between Amuru and Adjumani districts.
Parliament Halts Activities On Apaa land31 May 2018, 19:52 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates
