Parliament Honors Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga

In short
Jane Kibirige, the Clerk to Parliament presented the award to Kadaga on Thursday on behalf of the House administration. Kibirige said that the award to former Speaker was a sign of appreciation for her service in the past year as an MP and also for heading the Institution as Speaker for the last ten years.
Parliament Honors Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga15 Jul 2021, 14:32 Comments 256 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Clerk to Parliament display the award. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
In short
Tagged with: Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.