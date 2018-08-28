Parliament in Lockdown Over MPs Torture

In short
On Tuesday afternoon, the Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ochan took to the floor and asked Deputy Speaker whether it was right for Parliament to conduct business before the president provides a response to the speakers letter demanding answers on the suspects tortured at the hands of government security.
Parliament in Lockdown Over MPs Torture28 Aug 2018, 19:35 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.