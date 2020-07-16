Parliament Issues Gov’t Ultimatum Over Islamic Banking

In short
The Islamic banking model is provided for under the Financial Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2016. The banking system is executed under the Sharia law which views as unethical practices like charging interest or speculation.
Parliament Issues Gov’t Ultimatum Over Islamic Banking16 Jul 2020, 17:44 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.