Parliament Leadership to Hold Talks with Museveni on Nakawa-Naguru Land

In short

Aisha Kabanda, the Butambala Woman MP laid on the floor of parliament a letter dated 12th July, 2022 authored by Minister Nabakooba and addressed to the Inspector General of Police –IGP regarding land for Ms Internal Medicine Virginia Limited.











“I received a telephone communication on 7th July 2022 from His Excellency the President directing that you provide security to Ms Internal Medicine of Virginia Limited to enable them take possession and develop the land leased to the company by Uganda Land Commission with immediate effect. The land is comprised in plot 25 – 50 Naguru road,” Kabanda read part of Minister Nabakooba’s letter.











She said that the House directed that the decision to give Internal Medicine Virginia Limited land totaling 15 acres is rescinded after the Adhoc Committee established that the company does not exist.