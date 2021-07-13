Parliament Lifts Cap on Committee Membership

In short

On Tuesday, Ssemujju moved a motion to suspend rule 69 of the Parliament Rules of procedure, which requires the Committee of Rules, Privileges, and Discipline to consider any proposed amendment of the set rules and report to Parliament.











Standing committees last two and half years and they are set up at the start of a new term of Parliament and again after two and half years while Sectoral Committees are departmentally related committees and their composition is determined at the start of each new session and these last one session.