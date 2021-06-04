Parliament Looking for Special Office Space for Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga

In short
Kadaga has over the past 20 years occupied the office of the Deputy Speaker and that of the Speaker of Parliament. But she has now vacated the office of the speaker after losing the seat to her former deputy Jacob Oulannyah, who was backed by the National Resistance Movement-NRM party.
Parliament Looking for Special Office Space for Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga4 Jun 2021, 16:03 Comments 216 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
