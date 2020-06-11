Parliament Mourns Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza

In short
In her communication to Members of Parliament, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga remembered the late Nkurunziza for having been a guest speaker at Uganda’s 8th National prayer breakfast on 8th October 2006 at the Sheraton Hotel where he prophesized about his presidency and his life struggles.
Parliament Mourns Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza11 Jun 2020, 15:46 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi Login to license this image from 1$.
