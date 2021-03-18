In short
“This morning, we woke up to the shocking news of the untimely demise of His Excellency John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania that occurred yesterday evening at a hospital in Dar es Salaam,” said Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. She passed on a condolence message on her own behalf and parliament.
Parliament Mourns Tanzanian President John Magufuli
18 Mar 2021
President John Pombe Magufuli (smiling) during President Yoweri Museveni's swearing in ceremony in 2016 at Kololo Airstrip. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
