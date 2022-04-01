Parliament Must Prioritize the Interests of Ugandans- Mayiga

In short
Mayiga described the late Oulanyah as an important and impactful leader who made the people of Uganda proud, adding that his death is a very big loss to the country.
Parliament Must Prioritize the Interests of Ugandans- Mayiga1 Apr 2022, 14:51 Comments 259 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga with Speaker Anita Among, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, LOP Mathias Mpuuga and others at Parliament.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.