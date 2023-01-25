Parliament Names Select Committee to Investigate NSSF

In short
According to the terms of reference, the committee is expected to examine corporate governance structures at NSSF, examine circumstances surrounding the appointment of the Managing Director, evaluate the status and safety of savers' money, examine the extent of stakeholder engagement in decision making and inquire into any other matters incidental thereto.
Parliament Names Select Committee to Investigate NSSF25 Jan 2023, 15:24 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
Tagged with: National Social Security Fund (NSSF)
