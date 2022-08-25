Parliament Observes Moment of Silence in Honour of Gen. Tumwine

In short
Maj Gen. Jim Muhwezi Katugugu, the Minister of Security told parliament that arrangements to repatriate the remains of Gen. Tumwine are already underway and that government would release a formal program for his send off.
Parliament Observes Moment of Silence in Honour of Gen. Tumwine25 Aug 2022, 18:00 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
