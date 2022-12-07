Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Okays Censure Process Against Minister Namuganza

7 Dec 2022, 20:08 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Report
The Minister of State for Housing, Persis Namuganza.

The report follows an inquiry into allegations of misconduct levelled against Namuganza, who also doubles as the Bukono County MP by his Bukooli Central counterpart, Solomon Silwany on July 13, 2022.

 

