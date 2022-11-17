Ochola O. Dominic
Parliament Okays Govt to Borrow UGX 523 Billion for Digital Transformation

17 Nov 2022, 18:32 Comments 245 Views Kampala, Uganda Science and technology Business and finance Parliament Updates
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among chairing plenary session

The loan facility is to help the Government to extend access to high speed internet in selected areas that, improve efficiency in digital service delivery in selected public sector and strengthen digital inclusion of selected host communities and refugees.

 

