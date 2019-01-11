In short
The COSASE standoff started after a suggestion that the current committee, headed by Bugweri County MP Abdul Katuntu should complete the probe into the irregular sale and closure of Commercial banks, before handing over to a new team. The tenure of the current committee expires on January 13, 2019.
Parliament Opts for Dialogue to Resolve COSASE Leadership Impasse
