Parliament has passed a 12% tax on every internet purchase made, with exceptions of data for provision of medical services and education services.
Parliament Passes 12% Tax on Internet Data
Alex Otto
Some youths in a campaign againts mobile money and social media tax Login to license this image from 1$.
Mentioned: Ministry of finance
