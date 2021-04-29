Alex Otto
21:07

Parliament Passes 12% Tax on Internet Data

29 Apr 2021, 21:01 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
Some youths in a campaign againts mobile money and social media tax Alex Otto

Some youths in a campaign againts mobile money and social media tax Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Parliament has passed a 12% tax on every internet purchase made, with exceptions of data for provision of medical services and education services.

 

Tagged with: Parliament drops OTT Social media tax tax on data tax on internet taxes
Mentioned: Ministry of finance

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.