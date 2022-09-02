Nebert Rugadya
17:48

Parliament Passes Bills Against Money Laundering, Terror Financing

2 Sep 2022, 17:46 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Crime Updates

In short
Attorney General Kiryowa says that these amendments are meant to respond to recommendations of FATF, which require countries to implement targeted financial sanctions to comply with United Nations-UN Security Council resolution.

 

Tagged with: Anti-terrorism funding Money Laundering

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.