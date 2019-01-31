Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Passes Movable Assets Bill

In short
Parliament has passed the Security Interest in Movable Property Bill, 2019 that is envisaged to facilitate credit for small borrowers and manage the risk of borrowing by the financial sector.

 

