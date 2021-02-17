Alex Otto
Parliament Passes NSSF Bill

NSSF Mbarara building. The Fund wants to invest in Ugandan businesses but many fear due deligence checks

In short
Ugandans who have saved with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for 10 Years and above can Now access 20% of their NSSF thanks to the passing of the NSSF Bill 2019.

 

