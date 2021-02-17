Parliament Passes NSSF Bill

In short
Ugandans who have saved with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for 10 Years and above can Now access 20% of their NSSF thanks to the passing of the NSSF Bill 2019.
Parliament Passes NSSF Bill17 Feb 2021, 19:41 Comments 433 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
NSSF Mbarara building. The Fund wants to invest in Ugandan businesses but many fear due deligence checks
