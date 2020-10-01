Parliament Passes Resolution for Gov’t to Pay Exam fees for Candidates

In short
Parliament has passed a resolution urging government to meet the cost of examination registration for all candidate classes for this year due to the impact of COVID-19.
Parliament Passes Resolution for Gov’t to Pay Exam fees for Candidates1 Oct 2020, 21:12 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Pamela Mawanda
Senior Four Candidates at Kololo Senior Secondary School are checked before they enter for the first UNEB exam Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Mentioned: Parliament schools
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.