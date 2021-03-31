In short
According to the breakdown, of the deceased or testators wealth, the surviving spouse or spouses will take 20 per cent, the dependant relatives take 4 per cent, the linear descendants or biological and adopted children take 75 per cent while the customary heir will take 1 per cent. The repealed act provided for only 15 per cent for the spouse.
Parliament Passes Succession Law; Here is How Estates will be Shared
31 Mar 2021
