Parliament Passes Succession Law; Here is How Estates will be Shared

31 Mar 2021, 19:11 Comments 318 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
A section of UWOPA members addressing journalists at parliament.

According to the breakdown, of the deceased or testators wealth, the surviving spouse or spouses will take 20 per cent, the dependant relatives take 4 per cent, the linear descendants or biological and adopted children take 75 per cent while the customary heir will take 1 per cent. The repealed act provided for only 15 per cent for the spouse.

 

