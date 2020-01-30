Joan Akello
Parliament Passes Traffic and Road Safety Bill

The scene of the Thursday afternoon road accident on Karuma bridge sealed off by Police Saidi Engola In Karuma

The Act among others will strengthen road transport regulation and road safety management in Uganda, address existing challenges such as new and emerging trends, increased number of road users including motorcycles, increased road accidents and the need to conform to the regional and international agreements that Uganda is a signatory to.

 

