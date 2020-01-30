Parliament Passes Traffic and Road Safety Bill

In short
The Act among others will strengthen road transport regulation and road safety management in Uganda, address existing challenges such as new and emerging trends, increased number of road users including motorcycles, increased road accidents and the need to conform to the regional and international agreements that Uganda is a signatory to.
Parliament Passes Traffic and Road Safety Bill30 Jan 2020, 07:36 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Misc Updates
