Parliament Queries New Gov’t Digital Learning Approach

6 May 2020, 17:34 Comments 255 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
State Minister for Higher education, John Chrysestom Muyingo Blanshe Musinguzi

State Minister for Higher education, John Chrysestom Muyingo

The Ministry of Education is encouraging the use of various platforms, among them Zoom, WhatsApp, television, radio stations and a series of other virtual corresponding tools to ensure that the Children continue learning while locked in their homes.

 

