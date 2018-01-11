Parliament Reconsiders GMO Bill

In short
Parliament has reconsidered the National Biotechnology and Bio-safety bill weeks after President Yoweri Museveni declined to assent to it. The bill which seeks to provide a regulatory framework for safe development and application of biotechnology, research, development, and release of genetically modified organisms GMOs was returned to Parliament in December.
Parliament Reconsiders GMO Bill11 Jan 2018, 18:13 Comments 35 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Tagged with: gmo bill 2012 parliament reconsiders genetically modified organism president museveni returns gmo bill committee to handle gmo bill president museveni
Mentioned: parliament of uganda
