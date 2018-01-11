Alex Otto
18:13

Parliament Reconsiders GMO Bill

11 Jan 2018, 18:13 Comments 35 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

In short
Parliament has reconsidered the National Biotechnology and Bio-safety bill weeks after President Yoweri Museveni declined to assent to it. The bill which seeks to provide a regulatory framework for safe development and application of biotechnology, research, development, and release of genetically modified organisms GMOs was returned to Parliament in December.

 

Tagged with: gmo bill 2012 parliament reconsiders genetically modified organism president museveni returns gmo bill committee to handle gmo bill president museveni
Mentioned: parliament of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.