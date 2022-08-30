Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Reconsiders Position on Excise Duty Amendment Bill

30 Aug 2022, 18:39 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
Speaker Anita Among, chairing the plenary sitting.

On Tuesday, during the plenary chaired by Speaker, Anita Among, MPs agreed with the President’s position and removed the tax. It came after the Kiboga East MP, Keefa Kiwanuka tabled a report from the Finance Committee parliament, which concurred with the President and the reasons that he gave for his objection.

 

