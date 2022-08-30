In short
On Tuesday, during the plenary chaired by Speaker, Anita Among, MPs agreed with the President’s position and removed the tax. It came after the Kiboga East MP, Keefa Kiwanuka tabled a report from the Finance Committee parliament, which concurred with the President and the reasons that he gave for his objection.
Parliament Reconsiders Position on Excise Duty Amendment Bill
