Loans Dominate Order Paper as Parliament Reconvenes

Parliament sittings are scheduled to resume tomorrow with a number of loans lined up for consideration.

In short

One of the loans worth 96.6 billion Shillings USD 26.85 million is a supplementary loan from the African Development Fund AFDB to support phase one of the Kampala Sanitation Program KSP I. It will partly carter for the rehabilitation of the existing sewerage plant and extension of the sewerage system by 30 kilometers of new sewers within Nakivubo catchment.