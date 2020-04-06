In short
Both Byabashaija and Mwanje appeared before the committee chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga today for vetting. But sources from the closed-door meeting rejected their appointment on grounds that the two, have already clocked 60, the mandatory retirement age of Public servants.
Parliament Rejects Byabasaija's Reappointment as Uganda Prisons Boss
Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, the Commissioner-General of the Uganda Prisons Services appearing before Parliament's Appointments Committee. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.
