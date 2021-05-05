In short
Clement Obote Ongalo, the chairperson of the Rules, Privileges and Discipline commitee of Parliament had fronted the proposal on grounds that the current Rules of Procedure do not provide for a Speaker or Deputy to voluntarily resign. However, the rules provide for the impeachment of the two leaders.
Parliament Rejects Proposal for Speakers Voluntary Resignation
