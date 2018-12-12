Parliament Rejects Report on Bulambuli Land

In short
The Presidential Affairs Committee of Parliament had wanted the government to find alternative land to resettle the landslide survivors citing unresolved ownership disputes in Bunambutye Sub County Bulambuli district, where the Office of the Prime Minister had acquired up to 2,868 acres of land at a cost of 8 billion Shillings.
Parliament Rejects Report on Bulambuli Land12 Dec 2018
Parliament today rejected the Presidential Affairs Committee report on the Bulambuli resettlement project.
