Olive Nakatudde
18:29

Parliament Rejects Report on Bulambuli Land

12 Dec 2018, 18:29 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Parliament today rejected the Presidential Affairs Committee report on the Bulambuli resettlement project. Olive Nakatudde

Parliament today rejected the Presidential Affairs Committee report on the Bulambuli resettlement project. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Presidential Affairs Committee of Parliament had wanted the government to find alternative land to resettle the landslide survivors citing unresolved ownership disputes in Bunambutye Sub County Bulambuli district, where the Office of the Prime Minister had acquired up to 2,868 acres of land at a cost of 8 billion Shillings.

 

Tagged with: landslide survivors resettlement project parliament rejects report

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.