The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu urged MPs to reach consensus on the need for the eligibility requirements for independent candidates because the Constitution provides for a multiparty system of governance.
Parliament Rejects Restriction On Independent Presidential Candidates Top story27 Feb 2020, 21:50 Comments 118 Views Parliament Election Misc Report
Kumi Woman MP, Monicah Amoding is among the MPs who opposed eligibility requirements for independent presidential candidates. Parliament Photo
