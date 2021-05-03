Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Rejects Tax on Wheat, Maize Brand

State Minister for Finance and Planning David Bahati

Parliament on Monday declined to approve the External Trade (Amendment) Bill, 2021 under which government proposed to levy US Dollars 0.4 per kilogram of exported maize brand, wheat bran, cotton cake and different by-products of the milling industry.

 

