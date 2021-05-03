Parliament Rejects Tax on Wheat, Maize Brand

In short
Parliament on Monday declined to approve the External Trade (Amendment) Bill, 2021 under which government proposed to levy US Dollars 0.4 per kilogram of exported maize brand, wheat bran, cotton cake and different by-products of the milling industry.
Parliament Rejects Tax on Wheat, Maize Brand3 May 2021, 22:52 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: new taxes
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.