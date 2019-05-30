In short
The MPs say the funds which were to be borrowed from the Islamic Development Bank were likely to benefit just a few parts of the country. They further argued that the government had failed to run technical institutions, despite huge investments in the sector over the years.
Parliament Rejects UGX 169B Technical Education Loan30 May 2019, 18:44 Comments 162 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Misc Updates
Sasiira Technical Institute located in Wabinyonyi sub county.
