Olive Nakatudde
22:06

Parliament Renews Call for Gov’t to Open Remaining Sectors

25 Aug 2020, 22:05 Comments 164 Views Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

In short
In her communication to the house, Kadaga noted that her office has continued receiving petitions from different Ugandans whose businesses are still under lockdown. President Yoweri Museveni announced a nationwide lockdown in March this year to contain the spread of Covidi19.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdown

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.