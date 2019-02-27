Parliament Resolves to Recall Kyaligonza from Burundi

In short
Maj Gen Kyaligonza, a member of UPDF High Command, was captured on video, looking on as his bodyguards Peter Bushindiki and John Robert Okurut assaulted the traffic officer in Seeta, Mukono district on Sunday. Namaganda had reportedly stopped the Generals vehicle from turning on the wrong way.
Parliament Resolves to Recall Kyaligonza from Burundi27 Feb 2019, 20:20 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
