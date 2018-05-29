In short
Parliament has approved a government proposal to exempt Value Added Tax VAT on the supply of Bibles, Qurans, hymn books, other liturgical books and educational text books. The holy books have been attracting a standard VAT rate of 18 percent.
Parliament Scraps Tax On Bibles, Qurans Top story29 May 2018, 20:08 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah presided over the afternoon plenary session.
