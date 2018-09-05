Parliament Seeks Extensive Probe into Arua Suspects Torture

In short
According to a report released by the Adhoc committee, they had recorded statements indicating that men in SFC uniforms hit Kyagulanyis head with an iron bar after breaking into his hotel room on August 13. He said he had sustained injuries all over the body.
Parliament Seeks Extensive Probe into Arua Suspects Torture5 Sep 2018, 20:23 Comments 65 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine speaking on the floor of Parliament during the Torture report debate. Login to license this image from 1$.
