In short
During Thursdays plenary session chaired by Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Western Youth MP Mwine Mpaka presented a motion seeking the ban of Ponzi and Pyramid schemes saying they have left several unsuspecting Ugandans in debt.
Parliament Seeks to Ban Pyramid Schemes
29 Nov 2018
Parliament has passed a resolution urging government to ban all Ponzi and Pyramid schemes. Login to license this image from 1$.
