The Kawempe North MP, Latif Ssebaggala who is a member of the Conference Organizing Committee, said delegates from the different member countries started arriving in Uganda on Saturday. 20 delegates are already in the country with 10 others expected to arrive later today.
Parliament Set to Host OIC Speaker's Conference Top story30 Sep 2019, 17:38 Comments 244 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
