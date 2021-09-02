Alex Otto
19:05

Parliament Sets Up Adhoc Committee to Examine Merger of Gov’t Agencies

2 Sep 2021, 19:03 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Deputy Speaker Anita Among chairing plenary Parliament

Deputy Speaker Anita Among chairing plenary

In short
Members of the Adhoc committee includes Bukanga North MP Nathan Byanyima, Bugweri county MP Abdul Katuntu, Kazo county MP Dan Kimosho, Kwania County MP Tony Ayoo, Kumi Woman MP Apolot Christine, Ntenjeru South MP Patrick Nsanjaa, Charles Bakabulindi the workers’ MP and Anna Adeke Ebaju Soroti City.

 

Tagged with: Adhoc committee MDAs adhoc committee government agencies merger of agencies
Mentioned: Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.