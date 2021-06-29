Alex Otto
17:31

Parliament Sets Up Task Force to Oversee COVID-19 Interventions

29 Jun 2021, 17:28 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Deputy Speaker Anita Among chairing plenary Parliament

Deputy Speaker Anita Among chairing plenary

In short
The committee will assess the state of health facilities, conduct awareness sensitization countrywide and at the end submit a report to Parliament.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. COVID-19 task force Parliament Two weeks lockdown parliament lockdown
Mentioned: Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.