Parliament Sets Up Task Force to Oversee COVID-19 Interventions

In short
The committee will assess the state of health facilities, conduct awareness sensitization countrywide and at the end submit a report to Parliament.
Parliament Sets Up Task Force to Oversee COVID-19 Interventions29 Jun 2021, 17:28 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. COVID-19 task force Parliament Two weeks lockdown parliament lockdown
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.