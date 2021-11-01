Parliament So far Fails to Implement of Vaccine Card for Access Directive

In short
On Thursday last week, Among notified Members of Parliament that starting this week, they will be required to present Covid-19 vaccination cards to attend sittings. This would include staff and members of the Parliamentary staff.
Parliament So far Fails to Implement of Vaccine Card for Access Directive1 Nov 2021, 11:51 Comments 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccination Cards COVID-19 Vaccine MPs Parliament Vaccination cards vaccine mandate
Mentioned: Ministry of health Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.