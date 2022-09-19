Olive Nakatudde
Parliament Starts Nomination Process for EALA Candidates

19 Sep 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige nominates Independent candidate, Stella Kiryowa.

In short
For nomination, each candidate is required to pay 3 million Shillings, provide an intent letter, provide necessary qualifications of joining parliament and endorsement from a minimum of 20 Members of Parliament, among others. Candidates being fronted by political parties are required to provide an introductory letter from the party's Secretary General.

 

