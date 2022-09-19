Parliament Starts Nomination Process for EALA Candidates

In short
For nomination, each candidate is required to pay 3 million Shillings, provide an intent letter, provide necessary qualifications of joining parliament and endorsement from a minimum of 20 Members of Parliament, among others. Candidates being fronted by political parties are required to provide an introductory letter from the party's Secretary General.
Parliament Starts Nomination Process for EALA Candidates19 Sep 2022, 16:54 Comments 341 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Election Report
In short
Tagged with: East African Legislative Assembly- EALA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.