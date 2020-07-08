Parliament Summons Minister Anywar Over Kiwula Forest Action Report

In short
Kadaga’s summon to the State Minister to present a report on Thursday follows an earlier directive by the House for the Ministry to order the removal of private and government tractors from Forest Reserve.
Parliament Summons Minister Anywar Over Kiwula Forest Action Report8 Jul 2020, 17:26 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.