Parliament Summons Minister Anywar Over Kiwula Forest Action Report

8 Jul 2020, 17:26 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Kadaga’s summon to the State Minister to present a report on Thursday follows an earlier directive by the House for the Ministry to order the removal of private and government tractors from Forest Reserve.

 

