Speaker Adjourns House Over Missing MPs

In short
The Kapelabyong MP, Julius Ochen told the house that several pictures are doing rounds on social media showing the Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zzake with wounds on his body, which they cant ignore.
Speaker Adjourns House Over Missing MPs15 Aug 2018, 16:54 Comments 162 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Mentioned: parliament of uganda government arua francis zzake kyagulanyi ssentamu speaker of parliament deputy prime minister moses ali mityana municipality
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.