Parliament Suspends Implementation of New Lower Secondary Curriculum

In short
On Tuesday, Sseninde insisted that government will not halt the implementation of the new curriculum, saying it will be applied to Senior One students. She tabled sample books of the revised curriculum before parliament chaired by the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga.
Parliament Suspends Implementation of New Lower Secondary Curriculum4 Feb 2020, 21:54 Comments 300 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.