MPs Dodge Interaction With Voters

In short
Joseph Nsabiyumba, a law student is one the voters from Nakaseke district who turned up to interact with his area MPs. Nsabiyumba says he saw this as an opportunity to meet the legislators to address his concerns after trying to connect with them severally in vain.
MPs Dodge Interaction With Voters25 Jan 2018, 07:33 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Analysis
Some visitors at the leader of Opposition Winnifred Kiiza's tent Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.