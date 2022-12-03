Parliament Tasked on Sexual Violence Reports

In short
Moses Bisase, Parliament’s Director for Corporate Planning and Strategy (CPS) Department said that the institution was committed to the fight and revealed the establishment of a new division on gender mainstreaming and equity, which will complement the Legislative arm in the fight.
Parliament Tasked on Sexual Violence Reports3 Dec 2022, 09:47 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
Dr. Jane Nakyanzi Ekapu, the Assistant Commissioner for Equity and Rights in the Ministry of Gender speaking during a parliament seminar.
Tagged with: 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence.
