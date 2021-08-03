Parliament Taskforce Exposes Discrepancies in Covid-19 Expenditure

In short
Parliament’s Covid-19 Taskforce committee has revealed discrepancies in the Ministry of Health Covid-19 expenditure following an accountability report presented by Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng.
Parliament Taskforce Exposes Discrepancies in Covid-19 Expenditure3 Aug 2021, 13:56 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Face Masks Ministry of Health Parliament Covid-19 Task force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.