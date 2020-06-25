Olive Nakatudde
22:46

Parliament Tasks Education Ministry To Check State of Schools During COVID-19 Lockdown

25 Jun 2020, 22:37 Comments 164 Views Parliament Report
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

In short
Parliament on Thursday afternoon tasked the Ministry of Education and Sports to take keen interest in the status of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic lock down.

 

Tagged with: Covid-19 lockdown Schools closed

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.